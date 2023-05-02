Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

High school senior dies in head-on crash weeks before graduation, officials say

A high school senior in Texas died in a crash Monday evening on his way to a banquet.
A high school senior in Texas died in a crash Monday evening on his way to a banquet.(Antenore via Canva | File image)
By Emma McSpadden and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADOW, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A community in Texas is mourning the loss of a high school student who was killed in a head-on crash Monday evening.

KCBD reports that 18-year-old Wes Woodard, a senior at Meadow High School, was heading to a school banquet on County Road 230 when his car veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, both drivers attempted to avoid the collision but ended up turning into one another. Woodard died and the unidentified second driver suffered moderate injuries.

The 18-year-old was preparing to graduate in three weeks.

“Our community is just in shock,” said Meadow Independent School District Superintendent Bric Turner. “You never expect something like this. It’s your worst nightmare.”

The banquet that evening ended up being canceled while the gym at the school opened for community members to gather and provide support.

“In a small tight-knit community such as Meadow, this is a loss felt so deeply by all,” city officials shared online. “Wes’ mother is a teacher, his father a school board member, and Wes has attended Meadow ISD since he was in preschool.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Woodard family pay for funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a stray bullet hit her family's home
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a bullet hit family home
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium.
Taylor Swift makes “generous donation” to Atlanta Community Food Bank
File graphic of an ambulance.
24-year-old dies in crash on I-75 in Atlanta
A federal appeals court has ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man...
‘A tragic story’ | State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage

Latest News

Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Photo of individual accused of stealing the credit card of a Georgia Tech student
Police search for credit card thief in Atlanta
First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down a...
At least 7 dead after dust storm causes crashes in Illinois