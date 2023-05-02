Positively Georgia
Jonas Brothers to play State Farm Arena Oct. 1

(Courtesy of the Jonas Brothers)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Jonas Brothers will make a stop at State Farm Arena Oct. 1.

The State Farm Arena date is part of a 35-concert tour at stadiums and arenas around the country. The group plans to play five albums in full at every show. Four of their albums debuted with the Billboard Top 10, including three straight No. 1s. they’ve also had several platinum-certified singles, including 2019′s “Sucker,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Verified Fan presale will begin May 9. Both Citi cardholders and Verizon customers will have access to a pre-sale beginning May 10 at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public May 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be found here.

