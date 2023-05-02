Man arrested after reportedly stealing car from Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after reportedly stealing a car from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Deon Knight was arrested Apr. 6 by the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol. He was in a black 2021 Dodge Ram that had been reported stolen Apr. 5. Police found several car theft tools in the truck, including a window punch, blank key fobs and a key programmer. They also found handguns and a wallet that had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Knight has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of tools to commit a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and attempting to elude, theft by receiving stolen property (gun), criminal trespass, entering auto, and theft by taking.

