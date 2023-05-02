Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man arrested after reportedly stealing car from Hartsfield-Jackson

(WDAM)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after reportedly stealing a car from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Deon Knight was arrested Apr. 6 by the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol. He was in a black 2021 Dodge Ram that had been reported stolen Apr. 5. Police found several car theft tools in the truck, including a window punch, blank key fobs and a key programmer. They also found handguns and a wallet that had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Knight has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of tools to commit a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and attempting to elude, theft by receiving stolen property (gun), criminal trespass, entering auto, and theft by taking.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a stray bullet hit her family's home
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a bullet hit family home
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium.
Taylor Swift makes “generous donation” to Atlanta Community Food Bank
File graphic of an ambulance.
24-year-old dies in crash on I-75 in Atlanta
Drugs seizure from a home in Lithonia
More than 350 pounds of marijuana seized in DeKalb County

Latest News

Court Watch ATL banner
Fulton County leaders tout success of Court Watch, aimed at repeat offenders
overturned semi
5 lanes on I-85 SB closed due to overturned tractor-trailer
Jonas Brothers to play State Farm Arena Oct. 1
File Graphic
Two face multiple charges after leading police on chase in Forsyth Co.