More than 25 dogs removed from Lithonia home

police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An animal cruelty investigation is underway in DeKalb County after officials say they “believe 29 dogs” have been removed from a home in Lithonia.

According to DeKalb County police officials, “We are investigating an animal cruelty case off of Creekford Lane in Lithonia.”

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

