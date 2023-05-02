More than 350 pounds of marijuana seized in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A drug search in DeKalb County uncovered over 350 pounds of marijuana.

The DeKalb County Police Department searched a home on the 700 block of Rutland Court in Lithonia Apr. 25. The department executed the warrant after receiving a “anonymous complaint” about narcotics in the area.

The search revealed 350 pounds of marijuana, two rifles, a handgun and “a large amount of U.S. currency.”

