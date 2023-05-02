Positively Georgia
Parent of special needs student claims Fayette County Schools lack diversity training

A parent claimed this week a teacher gave a calendar to special needs students that had a negative racial connotation to it.
By Tori Cooper
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More claims of diversity and inclusion issues in the Fayette County School District are coming to light.

It comes less than a week after a Robert J. Burch Elementary School parent claimed the principal gave a 10-year-old student an unapproved racially sensitive book.

RELATED: Parents claim white principal gave racially sensitive book to Black student

This week a different parent claims a teacher gave special needs students a racially insensitive calendar.

Parents told Atlanta News First that diversity, equity and inclusion across the board are not represented in the district through staff or their practices and claim it’s impacting students.

On Monday Atlanta News First spoke to a special needs student and her mother about the issues they claim are going on in the district.

“I like my teachers and my classmates they’re really nice, but sometimes I just don’t want to be there,” 10-year-old Ava Mitchell, told Atlanta News First that she enjoys learning at Cleveland Elementary School in the Fayette County School District, but she doesn’t feel like teachers and staff are inclusive enough.

“I definitely think they treat the white kids better,” Ava said.

Ava said she has seen white kids get special privileges like where they get to sit during recess that black kids don’t get.

“It made me sad,” Ava said.

According to Ava’s mom, Oyin Mitchell, “This is the Fayette County way, and I think it’s unfair. Their environment matters and if their environment is toxic, hostile, and racially motivated what does it do to the mental health of these kids.”

Oyin said, Ava also has Opposite Defiance Disorder (ODD), “She does have a disability that will present itself if she is triggered, if she doesn’t feel safe, and all of those things are not like prescriptions that you can prescribe for a child. It also takes an adult with that type of skillset and I think that’s what were missing here too.”

In her example, Mitchell claims special needs substitute teachers don’t always know the proper ways to follow and engage with special needs students in class based on their ‘Individual Education Program,’ or IEP.

“If you don’t have their plan, their IEP, or if they have a behavioral improvement plan, you need to know that or else you are walking into almost like a landmine,” Mitchell said.

Moreover, she claims the district doesn’t just fall short when it comes to accommodating special needs students. She claims the diversity issue is an even bigger problem.

In her example of how the district lacks diversity, she claimed this week a teacher at Robert J. Burch Elementary School gave a calendar to special needs students that had a negative racial connotation to it.

The calendar that was allegedly given to special needs students shows May 15, would be the start of ‘safari week,’ where students would celebrate ‘monkey day’ and on May 25, they would celebrate ‘watermelon day.’

“When you talk about the watermelon in that way it can be considered that black people like simple pleasures. It’s just a connotation that I feel lacked sensitivity,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell claims the district has since revised the calendar after bringing it to their attention.

Mitchell says the district reached out to her Monday. She says that the superintendent, Jonathan Patterson, emailed her back saying, “Thank you for sharing this information. Someone from my office will follow up with you as soon as we learn more.”

Mitchell said she finally decided to speak up about the diversity issues after seeing Robert J. Burch Elementary School parents’ claims surrounding a lack in diversity, equity and inclusion last week.

“After I saw that, I said enough is enough.”

Atlanta News First reached back out to the Fayette County School District to get their response to parents’ concerns about special needs students and diversity and we did not hear back.

