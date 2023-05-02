Stars shine at 2023 Met Gala

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Style expert and author Tameka Foster Raymond came into the studio to discuss the Met Gala styles from Monday.

Tameka spoke about the inspiration for the Met Gala tribute to Karl Lagerfeld and the stars were on the theme.

Most of the stars that showed up were Teyana Taylor, Usher, Salma Hayek and Dua Lipa.

The Met Gala is a time for celebs to come together and dress to impress.

