Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Stars shine at 2023 Met Gala

Stars pay tribute to Karl Ledgerfield at Met Gala
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Style expert and author Tameka Foster Raymond came into the studio to discuss the Met Gala styles from Monday.

Tameka spoke about the inspiration for the Met Gala tribute to Karl Lagerfeld and the stars were on the theme.

Most of the stars that showed up were Teyana Taylor, Usher, Salma Hayek and Dua Lipa.

The Met Gala is a time for celebs to come together and dress to impress.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a stray bullet hit her family's home
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a bullet hit family home
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium.
Taylor Swift makes “generous donation” to Atlanta Community Food Bank
File graphic of an ambulance.
24-year-old dies in crash on I-75 in Atlanta
Kacey Williams
Former Carroll Co. medical technician fights for her life after suffering multiple seizures

Latest News

Lookup Atlanta
Lookup Atlanta
The Plus Strut 5K run happening Saturday in Atlanta
The plus strut 5K run
Stars pay tribute to Karl Ledgerfield at Met Gala
Stars shine at 2023 Met Gala with Tameka Foster
Here are the hazards of using a tow truck company that isn’t law-enforcement recommended.
Driver receives $7,895 towing bill for crash on downtown connector
Construction has started on a track and field inside of Centennial Olympic Park for the...
Construction starts on track and field in Centennial Park for inaugural games