Teen critically injured in shooting at southwest Atlanta hotel

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teen is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot at a hotel overnight in southwest Atlanta.

It happened Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. at the Travel Inn at 2788 Forrest Hills Drive in the Hammond Park neighborhood.

Atlanta Police say a 16-year-old boy was at the hotel visiting friends when an argument broke out that led to the shooting. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are currently going through video footage to try and determine what happened and who was involved.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

