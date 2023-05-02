Positively Georgia
Tuesday Morning is going out of business closing all 6 Georgia stores

Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning(Google Maps / MGN)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tuesday Morning has begun its going-out-of-business sale, starting the process to close all stores including six stores located in Georgia.

Georgia residents will have the opportunity to save up to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices on a wide variety of home decor, toys, pet supplies luggage, beauty, crafts, seasonal decorations and much more.

“Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support,” said Tuesday Morning in a Facebook post.

Tuesday Moring has been in business since 1974, offering top-quality, name-brand home décor at discounted prices.

Georgia shoppers can visit any of the Tuesday Morning retail stores in Alpharetta, Augusta, Brunswick, Macon, Peachtree City and Woodstock.

Their gift cards will be honored until May 13 and any merchandise that was purchased before April 28 can be returned within 14 days.

To locate a store nearest you click here.

