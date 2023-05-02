Two face multiple charges after leading police on chase in Forsyth Co.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men face multiple charges after leading police on a chase in Forsyth County on Monday.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials say they received information that 43-year-old Covington man David Hamilton had multiple felony warrants in Atlanta and was “likely at the Outlet Mall in Dawson County.”

Officials said deputies stationed on Georgia 400 to “intercept” Hamilton, but he sped off. “The pursuit continued south on GA 400 at speeds more than 120mph. Multiple deputies were already responding to the area and Stop Sticks were prepared at Exit 14, Exit 13, and south of Exit 13,” said Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials. “The first deputy successfully deployed them at exit 14 and Hamilton’s tires eventually began to lose air and shred. At this point, a deputy attempted to use a Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T.) causing the SUV to spin out off the roadway just before Exit 13 and really close to our South Precinct.”

Officials add that both Hamilton and his passenger identified as 36-year-old Pittsburg man Alshawnta Strohters exited the SUV and fled on foot into a mobile home park.

“Deputies immediately surrounded the area and Strothers was quickly taken into custody. As deputies searched the area, a resident of the mobile home park told deputies she heard strange noises coming from underneath her mobile home. Hamilton was located underneath the trailer,” officials said.

Deputies found a loaded 9mm gun on the ground of the SUV and an ounce of marijuana in the center console.

“Violent criminals will find no place to run, hide or be safe in Forsyth, we will do what is necessary to catch you and bring you to justice, we will recognize no boundary, time, or cost to put you in jail,” said Sheriff Freeman.

Hamilton faces possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude, driving while license suspended, speeding, reckless driving, and obstruction charges, officials said.

Strohters faces possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, and obstruction charges.

Both were transported to the Forsyth County Jail and are currently being held without bond.

