Woodstock offering forgiveness for delinquent tickets, other charges in May

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Woodstock Municipal Court decided to bring back the Amnesty program for the month of May since it was very successful in April 2022.

The purpose of the program is so that people who have delinquent tickets or have failed to appear in court on misdemeanor charges prior to May 2023 are eligible to be granted amnesty by the court.

The way the program works is that a defendant will be able to pay the cost of a citation, failure to appear charges will be dismissed and arrest warrants fees will be waived if there are no mandatory court appearances. For any mandatory court appearance cases the program will allow the defendant to post the warrant fee and sign for a new court date to have the case placed back on the court calendar, said court officials in a statement.

If for any reason the defendant cannot pay the cost of the citation they will be allowed to post the failure to appear fee and sign for a new court date which will place the case back onto the calendar.

“We understand that everyone has different circumstances,” said Municipal Court Judge Robert Tidwell. “By offering an amnesty month, we hope it will encourage individuals to resolve their case.”

Court officials say that the offer of amnesty does not extend to probation warrants or felony cases.

This program will run from May 1 to May 31, at 5 p.m. and payments can be made in person at Woodstock Municipal Court, 12453 GA-92, Woodstock, Georgia, 30188, or by phone at 770-592-6030 ext. 7. Municipal Court Services is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the City of Woodstock, visit woodstockga.gov

