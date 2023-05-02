Writer strike impacts film industry in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Everywhere you turn in downtown Atlanta, there are movie sets and stars. Even actor Will Smith was seen filming Bad Boys 4 in the city Tuesday afternoon.

But the success of the film industry in Atlanta could be in jeopardy now that writers have gone on strike.

Writer, producer, and director Chad Darnell said writers are making less money today than they did 15 years ago and now they are demanding change.

“As a writer, starting today I can’t write anything new,” Darnell said. “Most writers that are members of the Guild are at the poverty line. Just because there are 20,000 members registered in the Writers Guild there’s not that many assignments for writers out there. So, everyone is having to hustle, and writers should be paid fairly that are working.”

And writers aren’t the only ones impacted by the strike, Russell Wyche works at Mann Robinson Studios in southwest Atlanta and said production crews could also be out of work if writers aren’t producing new content.

“The guys that we have working for us, they’re the ones they have working for us. They come and work with us and they also work on other productions as well so when that happens, we feel for them because they’re like hey we don’t know how we’re going to work and a lot of times these jobs are gig, to gig, to gig,” Wyche said.

And while big actors like Will Smith will be just fine, there are thousands of others behind the scenes whose livelihoods will be impacted.

“Just driving here, I passed three base camps so the impact in this city is going to change dramatically and it’s going to affect thousands of people in Georgia who have rent to pay, who have mortgages to pay. It’s going to shut down a lot of lives quickly if a contract negotiation is not resolved very quickly,” Darnell said.

The city has been dubbed the Hollywood of the south, due to all the movies being filmed here. If there are no new scripts, there will be fewer sets in town, and we could see more reality television programs like we did back in 2007.

