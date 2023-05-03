2 arrested in connection to car break-ins in Henry County

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have arrested two individuals who they believed were involved in a rash of car break-ins across metro Atlanta.

The Stockbridge Police Department says 19-year-old Jordan Kelley and 20-year-old Tavari Reid are both in the Henry County Jail facing multiple charges, including financial transaction card theft.

The two men were arrested early Tuesday morning near Clifford Court and Old Atlanta Road after reports of suspicious activity in the area. Officers determined the two had broken into several vehicles nearby. Evidence discovered at the scene suggested that the suspects are connected to multiple car break-ins around metro Atlanta, according to police.

Kelley is charged with seven counts of Entering Auto, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Financial Transaction Card Theft.

Reid is charged with seven counts of Entering Auto, Obstruction (Fleeing from Police), Giving False Name to Law Enforcement, and Financial Transaction Card Theft.

Detectives say they are reviewing evidence and working with other law enforcement agencies to determine if the two will face additional charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.