4 people, including 5-year-old, stabbed at apartment complex in Union City

Multiple people were stabbed at the Arcadia at Parkway apartment complex.
By Miles Montgomery, Alexandra Parker and Rebekka Schramm
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A child and three women are in the hospital after a brutal stabbing attack in Union City.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Arcadia at Parkway Village apartment complex on the 5100 block of Thompson Road.

Police say when they arrived, they found three women with lacerations and stab wounds in several areas of their upper and lower torsos. A child, who police believe is only about 5 years old, had also been stabbed multiple times.

The victims were all taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information, please contact police or Crime Stoppers.

