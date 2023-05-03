Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

WATCH LIVE: ‘Active shooter’ reported at Midtown medical building, police say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are responding to an “active shooter” at a medical complex in Midtown. According to officials, multiple people were injured and at least three people have been taken to Grady Hospital. No suspect is in custody, police said.

Police are asking anyone in the area to “secure their building and continue to shelter in place.” They are also asking people to stay away from the area.

It happened at 1100 West Peachtree Street in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

Atlanta Public Schools said they are operating on an “exterior lockdown” for the remainder of the day.

Atlanta News First has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more. Return for updates.

Atlanta Police are on the scene of an active shooter at a medical building in Midtown.
Atlanta Police are on the scene of an active shooter at a medical building in Midtown. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
A court-appointed attorney in the massive RICO trial involving Young Thug said she may have to...
YSL attorney: I might need an ‘Only Fans’ account to support myself, family
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
Drugs seizure from a home in Lithonia
More than 350 pounds of marijuana seized in DeKalb County

Latest News

Gwinnett High School police car
Two Gwinnett schools on lockdown as police search for 2 suspects in area
Tips on Budgeting and Saving
person fell in narrow opening between parking garage
Man rescued after falling from parking garage near Truist Park
Delta employees raise over $1M for American Cancer Society with ‘Jet Drag’ competition.
Delta employees raise over $1M for American Cancer Society with ‘Jet Drag’ comp