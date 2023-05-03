WATCH LIVE: ‘Active shooter’ reported at Midtown medical building, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are responding to an “active shooter” at a medical complex in Midtown. According to officials, multiple people were injured and at least three people have been taken to Grady Hospital. No suspect is in custody, police said.

Police are asking anyone in the area to “secure their building and continue to shelter in place.” They are also asking people to stay away from the area.

It happened at 1100 West Peachtree Street in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

Atlanta Public Schools said they are operating on an “exterior lockdown” for the remainder of the day.

Update as of 12:42pm - We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West. Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St. We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Atlanta Police are on the scene of an active shooter at a medical building in Midtown. (Atlanta News First)

