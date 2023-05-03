Positively Georgia
Alex Murdaugh admits story about dogs tripping housekeeper was fake, court documents say

Alex Murdaugh has issued a statement in response to a lawsuit that has been filed regarding the death of his former housekeeper
By Freeman Stoddard and Debra Worley
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Disbarred South Carolina attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is making some new claims about the 2018 death of the family’s housekeeper.

Murdaugh initially told authorities Gloria Satterfield died at his home after tripping and falling over the family’s dogs on the stairs.

In a recent court filing, Murdaugh now said he lied about those circumstances but can’t remember why she was at Murdaugh’s home on the day of the accident.

His attorneys said Murdaugh invented the story so insurers would pay a settlement.

After Satterfield’s death, Murdaugh initially claimed he worked with her family to help them get settlement money from his policy with Nautilus.

However, Satterfield’s family claimed they never received any settlement and Murdaugh admitted that he owed them millions.

In May of 2022, Nautilus filed a complaint against Murdaugh and other defendants, stating that the information they received from Murdaugh regarding this case was incorrect.

On May 1, 2023, Murdaugh filed a response to their complaint addressing their allegations.

In the response, Murdaugh admitted that he approached the Satterfields and encouraged them to seek a settlement.

Murdaugh continued in the response, admitting that the money from the settlement went to an account he owned rather than to the Satterfield family.

Despite admitting his lies in the response, Murdaugh denied any allegations that he co-conspired with anyone else to get the money.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

