Here is what we know about the deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta officials including Mayor Andre Dickens and Chief of Atlanta Police Darin Schierbaum provided an update on the shooting at a Midtown medical building that killed a 39-year-old woman and injured four people.

HERE IS WHAT WE KNOW:

The shooting happened in the waiting room of a medical building at 1100 West Peachtree Street a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

Atlanta police department officials identified the alleged shooter identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. The alleged shooter is being described as an African-American man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and brown shoes.

Police have identified the suspect in the shooting a Atlanta medical building as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. Police said he remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Chief Schierbaum said five individuals were shot in total and a 39-year-old woman was killed in the shooting. “Out of those who were injured are a 71-year-old female, a 56-year-old female, a 39-year-old female, and a 29-year-old female,” he said.

Mayor Dickens said that he’s spoken to Gov. Brian Kemp, a congressional delegation of senators, and congresspeople, and he has been in touch with White House officials. He expects to be in touch with the families of the victims.

Chief Schierbaum said officials believe Patterson stole a vehicle a short distance away from where the shooting took place and he drove off. “We are aware of a vehicle carjacked from 14th Street and Williams Street, not long after the shooting,” Atlanta Police said in a statement. “The vehicle has since been recovered by our law enforcement partners in Cobb County.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies across the region are working together on this case including police officials in Fulton County, Cobb County, City of Atlanta police, Atlanta school police, GBI, FBI, MARTA police, the Secret Service, and other local police agencies.

Provided an update and said the Atlanta police department extends their condolences and well wishes to the victims and the families of the victims in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. Police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Crime Stoppers has increased their reward up to $10,000 in this case.

Officials advised that Patterson is believed to be armed and dangerous and to call 9-1-1 immediately if they see him and avoid approaching him.

Officials said that Crime Stoppers has increased their reward up to $10,000 in this case.

