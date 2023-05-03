Cobb County couple recounts surviving ‘scary’ home invasion

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County couple says they survived a scary home invasion recently.

Morris Shanahan and his wife, Linda, were sitting in their Acworth house when a loud sound scared them.

“Before I could even get out of the living room, he was in that room with a gun pointed at me and told me to sit down,” Morris Shanahan said.

In just minutes, an armed man kicked through their door.

Shanahan told Atlanta News First he quickly tried to make it to the back of the house for his own gun.

But before they knew it, the couple was being forced through their own house.

“He made me kneel down by the kitchen area and said, ‘Where are the keys to the car’?” Shanahan said. “He’s standing behind me, and I’m thinking if he’s going to shoot me it’s going to be now.”

Shanahan said as a Marine, he’s experienced a lot and knew in this situation to do as you’re told.

The man escaped with money, his gun, and the couple’s car.

Officials said 36-year-old Earnest Williams was arrested and faces several charges in connection to the home invasion.

