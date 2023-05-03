Positively Georgia
Man rescued after falling from parking garage near Truist Park

person fell in narrow opening between parking garage
person fell in narrow opening between parking garage(Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person fell down 20-30 feet in between a narrow opening in a parking garage near Truist Park in Cobb County Wednesday morning.

According to the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were able to access the 2 feet opening, stabilize the patient, administer pain medication, and create a rescue harness to extricate to an awaiting Metro Atlanta Ambulance.

