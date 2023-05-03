Man rescued after falling from parking garage near Truist Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person fell down 20-30 feet in between a narrow opening in a parking garage near Truist Park in Cobb County Wednesday morning.

According to the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were able to access the 2 feet opening, stabilize the patient, administer pain medication, and create a rescue harness to extricate to an awaiting Metro Atlanta Ambulance.

