Discover Decatur’s artsy vibe with this weekend’s Decatur Arts Festival

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of people will descend on DeKalb County for the 33rd annual Decatur Arts Festival this weekend. While more than 150 artists will be showcasing their life’s work, organizers hope this three-day event allows people all over the metro to discover Decatur’s artsy vibe.

Court Square is where all the action will take place. The festival happens Friday, May 5, from 6-10 p.m., Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This weekend’s event took months of preparation. Crews have been sprucing up the area. Workers were busy power washing the sidewalks and plaza, painters were touching up the stage, and public works were adding some extra lighting.

The Decatur Arts Festival started in 1989. It’s grown over the years. It takes place at Court Square and sections of Ponce de Leon Avenue are closed off to foot traffic only. The library and rec center will also host activities.

The executive director of the Decatur Arts Alliance, which puts on the festival, hopes the event brings her community together by way of art.

“Be able to experience all different kinds of mediums of art and take away something, whether they laugh a little more after being at our Laugh Out Loud Tent or experience something by listening to the Beacon Hill Middle School Poetry Slam, or they dance a little bit at the bandstand. I just hope that someone can take away a little from all of it,” said Angie Macon, executive director of Decatur Arts Alliance.

Festivities begin on Friday with an Arts Walk. The entire weekend will also be filled with a variety of food vendors and music.

Susan Sparks helps to organize the festival. She grew up in Decatur.

“We love not only for our community to come out and enjoy these festivals, but they’re also people outside the community come in and discover Decatur. Maybe realize their new favorite restaurant is here or their boutique is here to go shopping. And then realize we do a lot of free events like this,” said Susan Sparks, food and music event manager, Decatur Arts Alliance.

Organizers encourage festival goers to use public transportation like MARTA. There is a MARTA station located at Court Square, which provides easy access to all the festivities. Parking is also available throughout Decatur.

You can learn more about the Decatur Arts Festival by visiting their website here.

