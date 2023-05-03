As ‘Donate Life’ month ends, nonprofits still seek to sign up, educate the public

FOREST PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bobby Howard knows more than most when it comes to organ donation.

“I have a mother who received a kidney transplant. I received a kidney transplant. I have a niece who has a kidney transplant. I have a nephew who is on dialysis waiting for a kidney transplant.”

So, as the Multicultural Director for LifeLink of Georgia, he’s dedicated his life and work to helping others learn how they can be a donor.

“It’s not about a job for me,” Howard said. “It’s passion.”

That’s why he spent this past weekend in Forest Park, a community that’s nearly 50 percent Black.

“The largest number on the list is the African-American community.”

In fact, despite making up just 12 percent of the population, Black Americans make up almost a third of the organ donor list.

But it’s not just about saving lives now. It’s also about saving lives in the future, which is why the family of University of Georgia student Liza Burke, who recently died of a brain tumor and was honored at the annual UGA candlelight memorial service, is donating her brain to science.

One organ donor can save up to eight lives, but with nearly 100,000 people awaiting an organ donation, there still aren’t enough donors.

So, Howard will continue spreading the word, educate the public, and try to save lives one donor card at a time.

“Someone gave their life for me, and what greater gift can you give someone than the gift of life?” Howard asked.

