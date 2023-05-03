Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game

A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to play a cotton-picking game. (Source: WJLA)
By Christian Flores
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) - A family of an eighth-grade student in Virginia says their son is being bullied after he was forced to play a cotton-picking game in class earlier this year.

And now they have sent a notice of claim and demand to the school district, asking for $10 million.

Sidney Rousey’s family said they want to send a message loud and clear.

In February, Rousey, the lone Black student in his French class at Gunston Middle School, was reportedly pressured to play a game requiring him to pick cotton with his face.

The boy’s family said they have since sent a settlement notice to Arlington Public Schools because the school’s response has enabled other students to bully him, causing emotional distress.

“There have been some escalating bullying attacks on Sidney. He has suffered tremendously throughout this process,” said Justin Fairfax, the family’s attorney.

Sidney’s mother said her son has been going through a tough time.

“He has feelings. No one knows what he holds on to when he goes to sleep,” said Keisha Kirkland, Sidney’s mother.

According to the school district, it has removed the game from the middle school’s list of team-building activities. But the family claims his academic experience has also suffered.

“They [the school] have never apologized. They have isolated him and allowed him to be ostracized. They put him, for 51 minutes, in a separate area of the library by himself to learn French,” Fairfax said.

A spokesperson for the school district said they cannot currently comment on the matter.

“What is a situation that looks like this worth? A situation you can’t take back, that you can’t fix. You tell me. It’s not about the money. It’s about what’s right. It’s about what you [the school] didn’t do. It’s about accountability,” Kirkland said.

If the school district does not respond within 30 days, The boy’s family plans to officially file a lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Deion Patterson
WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, 4 injured in Midtown medical building shooting, suspect at large, police say
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
A court-appointed attorney in the massive RICO trial involving Young Thug said she may have to...
YSL attorney: I might need an ‘Only Fans’ account to support myself, family
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots

Latest News

US Sen. Raphael Warnock decried the latest mass shooting in metro Atlanta.
‘None of us are safe’ | America reacts to Atlanta’s latest mass shooting
Atlanta Police are on the scene of an active shooter at a medical building in Midtown. (Atlanta...
Site of Atlanta’s latest mass shooting is a major Midtown medical facility
A 59-year-old elephant at the San Diego Zoo was euthanized after suffering from health issues.
Beloved San Diego Zoo elephant euthanized at age 59
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting a Atlanta medical building as 24-year-old...
Who is Deion Patterson, the suspect in Midtown Atlanta’s mass shooting?
5-year-old injured in shooting.
Athens dance company at risk of closing doors after shooting