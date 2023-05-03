Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful and Breezy Wednesday underway

Another cool morning and comfortable afternoon with highs in the low 70s
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

You will need to grab the jacket again this morning before stepping out the door as it’s another chilly start with temperatures in the low 40s to low 50s across North Georgia.

Through the day today, we will have another day full of sunshine which will help push high temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s for the afternoon.

While we won’t be in wind advisory criteria today, it will still be breezy with sustained winds 10-20 mph and gusts as high as 25-30 mph possible.

There is, however, a red flag warning due to the breeze and the lower humidity between noon and 8 PM. -- Outdoor burning is not recommended today as conditions will allow any outdoor fires to spread quickly.

Our nice stretch of weather continues tomorrow with another cold morning and mild afternoon ahead of a pattern change that starts Friday.

Small rain chances will be introduced Friday through Tuesday as little waves of energy roll through the area.

As of now, it looks like Saturday will carry the highest coverage of rain, but it won’t be enough to cancel any plans if you have any for the weekend.

After a cooler start to May, temperatures will be back in the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday. The warmer weather looks to continue into the start of next week.

Another sunny, breezy, and mild day on the way today
High fire danger exists today. Outdoor burning is not encouraged.
We have another chilly night ahead with overnight lows dropping anywhere from the upper 30s in...
Sunshine and 70s through tomorrow. Small rain and storm chances return Friday through the start...
