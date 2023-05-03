First Alert Forecast: Sunny and breezy Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clear skies continue to rule the weather scene in north Georgia. It will stay relatively cool and windy through the middle of the week. The temperature will briefly be in the 40s around sunrise on Wednesday before rising to the low to mid 60s by noon. Light winds will increase to 15-30 mph midday and continue through the afternoon. Expect sunshine and highs near 70 around 4-5 pm.

The wind diminishes Wednesday night, and it does not look nearly as brisk Thursday and Friday. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s on Thursday. Clouds will roll in on Friday, but the chance of rain is only about 20% in Atlanta Metro. It’s a bit higher in north Georgia. Look for highs in the mid 70s again.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a few showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday, but we do not expect any washouts. If you have outdoor plans, do not cancel them, but keep an eye on the forecast. Highs will be in the 70s both days - warmest in Atlanta and west Georgia, coolest in east and northeast Georgia.

