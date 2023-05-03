Hundreds of items available in auction at Howell Mill Road Wal-Mart

ATLANTA, GA - You may remember the fire inside Walmart on Howell Mill Road, that caused the store to shut down permanently last year. Now, everything left behind is up for grabs in an online auction.

CrossBid LLC, an online auction provider, is hosting an auction at the location. Representatives said 917 are up for grabs. Many of the items you can get for dirt cheap.

Atlanta News First went inside the store and saw microwaves, shelves, coffee makers, printers, and more.

RELATED: Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently

According to the company’s website, the online auction started on May 1 and will end on May 3rd at 4 p.m.

Other items include: “Material Handling, Pallet Racking, Restaurant Equipment, Deli Cases, Reach-in Coolers, Store Fixtures, Office Equipment, and more,” according to the website.

While the items are up for grabs only online, people have been able to look at the items in person. The last inspection day is on Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The website said there will not be a cashier at the location to buy the items. If you do purchase online, the company said all items must be removed by May 10th at 6 p.m.

“If your items are not removed by then you will forfeit your items and no refunds will be given period,” the website said.

It also said all items are sold as is.

Some people who went to the store on Tuesday were happy to hear about the auction.

“It’s good that they’re doing something with it. It burned up. It’s only right to make a little money if they can, you know to salvage what happened to them, but it’s also only right to liquidate that stuff somewhere out in the community that supported it when it was up and running,” said Ruby Dodd, a customer. “Business opportunity. If you get something, you may be able to turn it over to your charity because I actually have a ministry. You know you can turn it over and sell it to people, you know make some money for your charity,” Dodd said.

India Scandrick-Myers has always shopped at the store and said this auction will help her business.

“This has always been my Wal-Mart, that I’ve come to,” Scandrick-Myers said. “So, when I saw today on the news that you guys were having an auction. I was like I’ve got to come by because I have a small business and I’m interested in refurnishing my lobby. So, I think it’s a great opportunity if Wal-Mart is doing this for the ones who’ve been supporting them for so many years,” she said.

She owns a performing arts studio in Stockbridge.

“It’s an all-girls performing arts studio. So, I have classes in dance, singing, and acting, I have a summer camp program that’s about to start in June. So, I’m trying to do our lobby. You know fresh start,” Scandrick-Myers said. “New seating area. Cubbies for the girls to be able to put their stuff down. Interested in lamps. Storage. Anything,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.