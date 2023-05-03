Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say

A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night in Cabell County. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alex Jackson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night.

According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.

WVSP said a trooper tried to pull McGraw’s vehicle over in Cabell County for erratic driving. They said McGraw kept going, leading to a pursuit.

During that chase, police said McGraw stopped and got out of the vehicle at the bottom of a hill. He started to run, but he did not put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then ran over McGraw. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
A court-appointed attorney in the massive RICO trial involving Young Thug said she may have to...
YSL attorney: I might need an ‘Only Fans’ account to support myself, family
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
Drugs seizure from a home in Lithonia
More than 350 pounds of marijuana seized in DeKalb County

Latest News

ANF+ RECORDING
Midtown Atlanta Active shooter
Explore Kissimmee
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Active shooter situation in Midtown Atlanta
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
History, civics scores of US students dipped amid pandemic
Gwinnett High School police car
Two Gwinnett schools on lockdown as police search for 2 suspects in area