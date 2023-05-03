Midtown Atlanta’s mass shooting is Georgia’s 10th in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday’s shooting that left one person dead and at least four others injured in midtown Atlanta will be Georgia’s 10th mass shooting in 2023.

According to statistics from the National Gun Violence Archive - which do not reflect Wednesday’s shooting - nine people have died and 37 injured in Georgia mass shootings in 2023.

The archive describes a mass shooting as four or more people shot or killed in a single incident.

The shooting happened at 1110 West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta. Police have identified Deion Patterson as the suspect in the latest incident.

WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, 4 injured in Midtown medical building shooting, suspect at large, police say

Before Wednesday, the city’s last mass shooting happened on April 3, when one man was killed and three others injured in northwest Atlanta. The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Abner Terrace.

Before Wednesday, according to the archive, 255 people have been killed and 742 injured in the nation’s 189 mass shootings this year. Wednesday’s Atlanta shooting may be considered the 190th in the U.S. this year.

