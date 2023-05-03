Midtown bridal store closes, customers left without dresses or refunds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Planning a wedding can be a stressful task. Including picking out the perfect dress to walk down the aisle in.

Several Metro Atlanta Brides tell Atlanta News First they found their dream dresses at La Raine’s Bridal Boutique off Marietta Street in west Midtown, but never received them after the initial purchase.

Last August Jodi Bleier’s niece, Melissa, traveled from out of state to shop for a dress in Atlanta. She wanted her aunt and 90-year-old grandmother to be there for the special moment when she said yes to the dress.

“We paid for the dress in full that day. We put it on our credit card and that was $2,500 dollars,” Bleier said.

Bleier says they purchased a gown at La Raine’s and the store owner, Sarah Simmons, told them the dress would arrive in January. But they never received it.

“Sarah kept promising. You know the dress is coming, the dress is coming. First, there were production issues and then there were delivery issues. Just numerous things,” Bleier said.

Text messages from the bride, Melissa, show she was still corresponding with Simmons last week on April 25th about the status of her dress. Then, on April 27th La Raine’s posted online that they were closing permanently due to “economic difficulties.”

A document from the Georgia Secretary of State’s website shows Simmons filed a “notice of intent to dissolve” her business more than a week earlier on April 19th.

Simone Williams with the Better Business Bureau of Atlanta confirms her office has received multiple consumer complaints about La Raine’s Bridal Boutique. But says in any case, it’s best to use a credit card when making large transactions to better protect yourself.

“You may be able to dispute that transaction due to the failure of receiving goods or services. Credit cards offer more consumer protections on goods and services than debit cards,” Williams said.

Bleier hopes to still get her niece’s original dream dress but calls this whole situation “shameful.”

“She is devastated, understandably. And I am the protective aunt, and I am mad. I am very, very mad,” Bleier said.

Atlanta News First spoke with two other families who say they’ve experienced something similar with La Raine’s Bridal Boutique. They did not want to speak on camera.

We reached out to La Raine’s Bridal for comment and knocked on the door of their shop Tuesday. So far, we have not gotten a response.

If you have experienced anything similar, you can report it online to the Better Business Bureau.

