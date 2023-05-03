Positively Georgia
Midtown mass shooting suspect in custody, officials say

Police have identified the suspect in the shooting a Atlanta medical building as 24-year-old...
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting a Atlanta medical building as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. Police said he remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 24-year-old man who was wanted in connection to the deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested and is in custody, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

The U.S. Marshals office and Cobb County Police said the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Deion Patterson, was in custody as of 8 p.m. They plan to hold a joint press conference shortly.

The shooting happened just after noon in the waiting room of a medical building at 1100 West Peachtree Street a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital, officials said.

Atlanta Police officers said a vehicle was carjacked from 14th Street and Williams Street, not long after the shooting and was since recovered by law enforcement in Cobb County. The car the suspect allegedly stole was found near The Battery, officials added.

FULL COVERAGE OF MIDTOWN ATLANTA MASS SHOOTING:

