Midtown shooter search expands to Cobb Co., vehicle found near the Battery

By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials confirmed that surveillance cameras spotted the suspect in Midtown Atlanta’s mass shooting Deion Patterson in Cobb County Wednesday afternoon.

At a press conference, the Cobb County Police Department spokesman said that Patterson’s vehicle was recovered in the parking garage on Heritage Courty near the Battery.

“We actually did discover that the vehicle had entered Cobb County. The vehicle has since been recovered by Atlanta PD. Around 12:30 by looking back at some of the cameras, we did spot what appeared to be a suspect in this area,” PIO said.

Police said that Patterson is still considered armed and if you see him please call 911.

FULL COVERAGE OF MIDTOWN ATLANTA MASS SHOOTING:

This is an active investigation. Don’t forget to download our Atlanta News First app for the most up-to-date information.

Midtown Atlanta’s mass shooting is Georgia’s 10th in 2023