Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Northside Medical Midtown closed Thursday, officials say

Northside Medical Midtown Officials: All patient appointments are canceled.
Northside Medical
Northside Medical(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the wake of a deadly shooting at Northside Medical Midtown on Wednesday afternoon, officials have announced the building will be closed on Thursday.

“All patient appointments are canceled. Please follow up directly with your provider to reschedule,” Northside Medical Midtown officials announced on their Twitter page.

RELATED: Site of Atlanta’s latest mass shooting is a major Midtown medical facility

The shooting happened at 1100 West Peachtree Street around 12:08 p.m. on Wednesday. It happened in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital, officials said.

The building is home to a major medical center and urgent care facility.

The building also houses the Laureate Medical Group, where as many as 23 doctors and nurse practitioners are employed.

Midtown Medical Associates is located at 1110 West Peachtree Street.

Atlanta officials including Mayor Andre Dickens and Chief of Atlanta Police Darin Schierbaum provided an update on the shooting at a Midtown medical building that killed a 39-year-old woman and injured four people.

FULL COVERAGE OF MIDTOWN ATLANTA MASS SHOOTING:

This is an active investigation. Don’t forget to download our Atlanta News First app for the most up-to-date information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Deion Patterson
WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, 4 injured in Midtown medical building shooting, suspect at large, police say
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
A court-appointed attorney in the massive RICO trial involving Young Thug said she may have to...
YSL attorney: I might need an ‘Only Fans’ account to support myself, family
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots

Latest News

US Sen. Raphael Warnock decried the latest mass shooting in metro Atlanta.
‘None of us are safe’ | America reacts to Atlanta’s latest mass shooting
Police have identified the suspect in the shooting a Atlanta medical building as 24-year-old...
Midtown shooter search expands to Cobb Co., vehicle found near the Battery
1 dead, multiple injured in midtown medical building shooting
Here is what we know about the deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting
A witness to the Midtown Atlanta shooting
Witnesses speak on deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting
Deion Patterson
WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, 4 injured in Midtown medical building shooting, suspect at large, police say