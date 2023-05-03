Northside Medical Midtown closed Thursday, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the wake of a deadly shooting at Northside Medical Midtown on Wednesday afternoon, officials have announced the building will be closed on Thursday.

“All patient appointments are canceled. Please follow up directly with your provider to reschedule,” Northside Medical Midtown officials announced on their Twitter page.

The shooting happened at 1100 West Peachtree Street around 12:08 p.m. on Wednesday. It happened in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital, officials said.

The building is home to a major medical center and urgent care facility.

The building also houses the Laureate Medical Group, where as many as 23 doctors and nurse practitioners are employed.

Midtown Medical Associates is located at 1110 West Peachtree Street.

Atlanta officials including Mayor Andre Dickens and Chief of Atlanta Police Darin Schierbaum provided an update on the shooting at a Midtown medical building that killed a 39-year-old woman and injured four people.

