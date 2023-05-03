Officials urge Georgia General Assembly to increase funding for HBCUs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials have requested the Georgia General Assembly to increase funding for HBCUs across Georgia, pointing to a lack of resources provided and the negative impact of the funding formula for other public higher education institutions, officials told Atlanta News First.

Officials said that the funding formula for public higher education institutions “has had a negative impact on HBCUs in Georgia,” such as Savannah State University, which is regarded as a college that has lacked the amount of attention and funding necessary.

“Savannah State University is the oldest public HBCU in the state,” said Georgia Rep. Carl Gilliard, who represents citizens of District 162. “It is an atrocity that for so many years, the university has been plagued with not being able to have the amount of funding or attention needed for leaders to lead or staff to function.”

Officials have said that many HBCUs in Georgia have been undervalued and need better resources, financial support, and more attention.

“Without adequate funding, some of the oldest Black colleges in our state, like Savannah State University, will not survive,” Rep. Gilliard said.

“We are very concerned that decreased enrollment at several institutions will leave HBCUs without the financial support needed to strengthen those universities,” said Rep. Gilliard. “HBCUs are undervalued in the current funding formula. We need to do a better job providing financial support for quality, basic education to equip bright minds that will soon lead our future. Without adequate funding, some of the oldest Black colleges in our state, like Savannah State University, will not survive.”

Kimberly Ballard-Washington recently announced she plans to step down as President of Savannah State University. Officials said that Savannah State University officials recently laid off employees “to address the financial fallout of declining enrollment.”

