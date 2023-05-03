Multiple people, including 5-year-old child, stabbed at apartment complex

UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Multiple people were stabbed at the Arcadia at Parkway apartment complex.

Three women were stabbed in their torsos with “multiple lacerations and entry wounds.” A 5-year-old child had also been stabbed multiple times.

The victims were taken to Grady Hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: A police investigation is underway in Union City on Tuesday evening.

Photos by our Atlanta News First crew illustrate a large police presence at the Arcadia at Parkway apartments.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First as we bring you the latest details.

