Multiple people, including 5-year-old child, stabbed at apartment complex

Police investigation underway in Union City
Police investigation underway in Union City
By Miles Montgomery and Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Multiple people were stabbed at the Arcadia at Parkway apartment complex.

Three women were stabbed in their torsos with “multiple lacerations and entry wounds.” A 5-year-old child had also been stabbed multiple times.

The victims were taken to Grady Hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: A police investigation is underway in Union City on Tuesday evening.

Photos by our Atlanta News First crew illustrate a large police presence at the Arcadia at Parkway apartments.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First as we bring you the latest details.

