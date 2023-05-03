Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police search for credit card thief in Atlanta

Atlanta Police: An individual is accused of stealing a Georgia Tech students’ credit card in April
Photo of individual accused of stealing the credit card of a Georgia Tech student
Photo of individual accused of stealing the credit card of a Georgia Tech student(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are searching for an individual who is accused of stealing and using the credit card of a Georgia Tech student.

Police officials said the individual is accused of using the credit card of a student from a robbery at the 900 block off Spring Street on April 22.

Police officials said the thief “entered the victim’s unlocked residence and stole the victim’s debit card out of her purse.”

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the male seen in the picture can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a stray bullet hit her family's home
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a bullet hit family home
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium.
Taylor Swift makes “generous donation” to Atlanta Community Food Bank
File graphic of an ambulance.
24-year-old dies in crash on I-75 in Atlanta
A federal appeals court has ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man...
‘A tragic story’ | State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage

Latest News

A federal appeals court has ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man...
‘A tragic story’ | State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage
Photo of Troyce Avery Billingslea
32-year-old man arrested in connection to Bibb County murder
Atlanta students learn about fire department youth program
Atlanta students learn about fire department youth program
A movie set in Atlanta.
Writer strike impacts film industry in Georgia