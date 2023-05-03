Police search for credit card thief in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are searching for an individual who is accused of stealing and using the credit card of a Georgia Tech student.

Police officials said the individual is accused of using the credit card of a student from a robbery at the 900 block off Spring Street on April 22.

Police officials said the thief “entered the victim’s unlocked residence and stole the victim’s debit card out of her purse.”

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the male seen in the picture can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000

