Police search for missing 27-year-old woman in Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 27-year-old Clayton County woman.

The Clayton County Police Department says officers responded to the 6100 block of Princeton Avenue in Morrow early Wednesday morning in reference to a missing person report. During the investigation, officers learned that Graciela Martinez-Garcia left her home without her family’s knowledge. She was last seen at the home Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Her family says she has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

Martinez-Garcia is described as a Hispanic female with brown eyes, brown hair, 5′03″ in height, and weighs 190 Lbs. She was potentially wearing pink pants with no further clothing information.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Graciela Martinez-Garcia is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

