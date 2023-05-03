Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack on Kremlin

FILE - Moskva River and the Kremlin are shown in this file photo.
FILE - Moskva River and the Kremlin are shown in this file photo.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces stopped the drones before they could strike.

In a statement carried by Russian state-run news agencies, it said no casualties took place.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti that Putin wasn’t in the Kremlin at the time and was working from the Novo-Ogaryovo residence.

Almost all of the victims were killed when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in a terrifying nighttime attack. (CNN)

The Kremlin added that Putin was safe and his schedule was unchanged.

There were no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin didn’t present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.

Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin’s life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said a military parade would take place as scheduled thatday.

Russia retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit,” the Tass report said, quoting the statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
YSL attorney: I might need an ‘Only Fans’ account to support myself, family
Drugs seizure from a home in Lithonia
More than 350 pounds of marijuana seized in DeKalb County
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
A federal appeals court has ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man...
‘A tragic story’ | State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage

Latest News

La Raine's Bridal Boutique in Midtown Atlanta closes after 20+ years in business. Customers say...
Midtown bridal store closes, customers left without dresses or refunds
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and George Michael among Rock Hall inductees
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Police: Serbia school shooting suspect had list of students to target
A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
Mother, 3 children fatally shot in Florida; suspect sought