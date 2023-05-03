Site of Atlanta’s latest mass shooting is a major Midtown medical facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The site of metro Atlanta’s latest shooting is also home to a major medical center and urgent care facility.

Midtown Medical Associates is located at 1110 West Peachtree Street, where at least one person was killed and as many as four others were injured early Wednesday afternoon.

The building also houses the Laureate Medical Group, where as many as 23 doctors and nurse practitioners are employed.

After the shooting, an operator for Laureate told Atlanta News First all appointments for the rest of the day had been cancelled, and no staff was in the building.

Atlanta police responding to an active shooter at a medical complex on the 1100 block in Midtown. They believe this man is armed and dangerous. At least 3 people have been taken to Grady for treatment. Avoid the Midtown area if possible. pic.twitter.com/Zo30TTxDnd — Savannah Louie (@savannahlouieTV) May 3, 2023

