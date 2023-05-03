Positively Georgia
Site of Atlanta’s latest mass shooting is a major Midtown medical facility

At least one person was killed and several others were injured early Wednesday afternoon.
By Tim Darnell
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The site of metro Atlanta’s latest shooting is also home to a major medical center and urgent care facility.

Midtown Medical Associates is located at 1110 West Peachtree Street, where at least one person was killed and as many as four others were injured early Wednesday afternoon.

The building also houses the Laureate Medical Group, where as many as 23 doctors and nurse practitioners are employed.

After the shooting, an operator for Laureate told Atlanta News First all appointments for the rest of the day had been cancelled, and no staff was in the building.

