Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Smart ways to use your tax refund money

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to recent data, Americans spend A LOT, but save very little.  Now that tax day is over, those getting a refund need to be knowledgeable about smart ways to use that money. Nationally recognized personal finance expert and the host of REAL SIMPLE Magazine’s award-winning “Money Confidential” podcast, Stefanie O’Connell Rodriguez, explains how to make smart financial decisions.

This segment is sponsored by Barclays. For more information, visit https://banking.barclaysus.com/index.html

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
A court-appointed attorney in the massive RICO trial involving Young Thug said she may have to...
YSL attorney: I might need an ‘Only Fans’ account to support myself, family
Walmart sign
Hundreds of items available in auction from burned Howell Mill Road Walmart
Boot girls in Buckhead
‘Boot Girls in Buckhead’ team up to unlock car boots
Drugs seizure from a home in Lithonia
More than 350 pounds of marijuana seized in DeKalb County

Latest News

Atlanta is a city thriving with historical identity, heroic figures and thrilling adventures....
Atlanta News First Podcasts
SPRING MUST HAVES
Spring Must Haves with Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head
The Atlanta-based carrier giant is negotiating with the Teamsters for a new contract.
Atlanta-based UPS, Teamsters begin negotiating on important new contract
Building Emergency Savings Funds
How to build an emergency savings fund