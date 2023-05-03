Positively Georgia
Two Gwinnett schools on lockdown as police search for 2 suspects in area

By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Snilville police are searching for two suspects which prompted a lockdown at South Gwinnett High School and WC Britt Elementary School Wednesday morning.

Gwinnett police said they are assisting and have established a perimeter near the schools.

According to school officials, all students are inside locked classrooms with teachers, and no one is allowed in or out of the building. Nearby WC Britt Elementary School is also under a soft lockdown due to a “situation that occurred off campus.”

“A soft lockdown means teaching and learning continue in the building. Students can move around inside, but they are not permitted to go outside. Most importantly, they are safe. In an abundance of caution additional police are on campus,” said Bernard Watson, Director of Community and Media Relations for Gwinnett County Schools.

Police did not say who the suspects are and what they are wanted for.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta News First has a crew on the scene.

