What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We are learning more about the five victims of a mass shooting at a medical building in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday.

A 39-year-old female was fatally shot. The injured victims are 71, 56, 39 and 25-year-old women. They were taken to Grady Hospital.

The shooter, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, is still at large and he is a Black man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and brown shoes, police said. Police said the shooting occurred inside the medical room of the facility.

Atlanta News First is gathering more information about the victims.

If you have information on Patterson’s whereabouts, call (404) 614-6544 or dial 911.

