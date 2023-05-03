Positively Georgia
What we know about the 5 victims of Midtown medical building shooting

First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.(Source: WANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We are learning more about the five victims of a mass shooting at a medical building in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday.

A 39-year-old female was fatally shot. The injured victims are 71, 56, 39 and 25-year-old women. They were taken to Grady Hospital.

RELATED: 1 dead, 4 injured in Midtown medical building shooting, suspect at large, police say.

The shooter, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, is still at large and he is a Black man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and brown shoes, police said. Police said the shooting occurred inside the medical room of the facility.

Atlanta News First is gathering more information about the victims.

If you have information on Patterson’s whereabouts, call (404) 614-6544 or dial 911.

RELATED: Midtown Atlanta’s mass shooting is Georgia’s 10th in 2023.

RELATED: Witnesses speak on deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting.

RELATED: ‘None of us are safe’ | America reacts to Atlanta’s latest mass shooting

