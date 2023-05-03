Who is Deion Patterson, the suspect in Midtown Atlanta’s mass shooting?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man suspected of killing one woman and injuring four others in Midtown Atlanta is reportedly a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Police throughout metro Atlanta are searching for Deion Patterson, 24, who is suspected in Georgia’s 10th mass shooting this year.

Atlanta News First Investigates has learned Patterson’s most recent address is in Jonesboro, 20 miles south of Atlanta. Court records also show he has lived in Hanover, Maryland, near Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

Records show Patterson was charged in 2017 in Clayton County with DUI; leaving the scene; improper lane; and no insurance. Prosecutors decided not to move forward with the case.

An initial search has also discovered a 2020 traffic violation out out of St. Louis, Missouri.

Records reportedly show Patterson was listed as an electrician’s mate second class in July 2017. He was reportedly discharged in January 2023.

