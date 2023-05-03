Witnesses speak on deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people are in the hospital and one is dead after a shooting at a Midtown Atlanta medical center Wednesday.
Atlanta News First spoke to multiple witnesses of the shooting.
One witness said a SWAT team pulled a gun on him as he ran out of the building. He also described being led into another building with other witnesses of the event.
Another witness described seeing multiple people “get carried out on beds.” He also described seeing a heavy police presence outside a restaurant near the medical center.
A third witness described being unable to get into work as the shooting was taking place.
A community member called it a “sad day for the city of Atlanta.”
