Witnesses speak on deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people are in the hospital and one is dead after a shooting at a Midtown Atlanta medical center Wednesday.

Atlanta News First spoke to multiple witnesses of the shooting.

One witness said a SWAT team pulled a gun on him as he ran out of the building. He also described being led into another building with other witnesses of the event.

Tori Cooper interviews a witness to the Midtown Atlanta shooting.

Another witness described seeing multiple people “get carried out on beds.” He also described seeing a heavy police presence outside a restaurant near the medical center.

Witness describes moments after mass shooting at Midtown Atlanta medical building

A third witness described being unable to get into work as the shooting was taking place.

Patrick Quinn interviews a witness to Midtown shooting.

A community member called it a “sad day for the city of Atlanta.”

Midtown community reacts to active shooter situation

