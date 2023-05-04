2 firefighters injured battling large house fire in Tucker

TUCKER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are working to contain a large fire at a home in Tucker Thursday morning.

DeKalb Fire Rescue Department says it was dispatched to a very significant residential fire on the 5300 block of Oxbow Road just before 6 a.m.

The DeKalb Fire captain says two firefighters suffered moderate burns while fighting the blaze and were taken to the hospital. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to learn more and provide updates. Check back for the latest developments.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.