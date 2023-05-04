5 arrested in connection with shooting, carjacking in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have been arrested in connection with a shooting and carjacking in Bibb County.

Police responded to a shots fired call at Melody’s Magic Mart at 2487 Rocky Creek Road just after 5 p.m. Apr. 30. Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle pull up and shoot at another vehicle in the parking lot before driving away. Neither the vehicle nor the store were harmed.

The next day, multiple people reportedly held a man, woman and child at gunpoint on Mint Green Lane and carjacked them before driving away.

Four people were arrested May 2 in connection with the incidents: 13-year-old Kendell Whitaker, 15-year-old Kristopher Whitaker, 17-year-old Raheem Seree Smith and 18-year-old Brandon Denard Dean were arrested May 2. Police also found five guns and the hijacked vehicle during the arrests.

17-year-old Wali Cooke was arrested May 3.

Kendell Whitaker and Kristopher Whitaker were charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and motor vehicle hijacking. Smith was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony and criminal street gang activity. Dean was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of a firearm. Cooke was charged with armed robbery, motor vehicle hijacking, and aggravated assault.

Kendell Whitaker and Kristopher Whitaker will be charged as adults.

