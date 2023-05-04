Actor Jamie Foxx thanks says he’s ‘blessed,’ ‘appreciates all the love’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Beloved actor and singer Jamie Foxx has posted on his social media page thanking everyone for their well-wishes and support after he suffered from a “medical complication” in April.

“Appreciate all the love,” Foxx said. “Feeling blessed.”

A statement from the Foxx family previously read, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

The Oscar and Grammy Award-winning legend has starred in dozens of movies and tv shows during his career, including hits “Ali”, “Due Date,” “Any Given Sunday,” “Ray,” “Breaking All of the Rules,” and more. He also starred in the Jamie Foxx show.

He has sold millions of records and released multiple two chart-topping albums. He has multiple hit songs including the No. 1 hits “Slow Jamz” with Kanye West and Twista, “Gold Digger” with Kanye West, and other hits “Blame It” with T-Pain, “Georgia” with Ludacris, “Live in the Sky” with T.I., “Fall For Your Type” with Drake, and more.

Many of his friends and fans have commented on their social media platforms sending well wishes to the Hollywood and singing legend.

