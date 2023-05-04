Authorities searching for man wanted for warrants out of Bartow County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cherokee County SWAT searching for a man with over 30 warrants out of Bartow County.

The man is suspected of several crimes in Cherokee County and because of his criminal history, there are using extra caution in locating him.

The police say they received information he was in a home around Kellogg Creek Road but are unable to locate him.

The road is closed and will reopen soon says officials.

