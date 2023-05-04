Family, friends of Midtown shooting survivors speak; all remain in hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The four survivors of the deadly shooting inside Northside Medical Wednesday afternoon continue to be treated for their injuries at Grady Hospital.

As of Thursday evening, three patients remain in the ICU and the fourth is recovering in an inpatient unit, according to an update from the hospital. At least two of the women underwent surgery on Thursday.

“The families are incredibly appreciative of the support they’ve received not only from the hospital, from the community itself and the victims with whom I was able to speak have expressed the same thing,” said Dr. Robert Jansen, chief medical officer at the hospital.

Joy Chambley thought the worst when she found out her dear friend of nearly 15 years, Alesha Hollinger, was one of five women shot inside the medical center. Amy St. Pierre was killed.

“At first, we didn’t know if she was OK and of course, there was initial grief,” Chambley said. “It’s just shocking. That’s one of our own.”

Chambley said Hollinger recently went back to working in the healthcare industry, but she couldn’t say for certain if her friend worked at the facility or was a patient. The two initially bonded over their faith and ministry.

“Alesha’s just one of those people who just makes you feel better about yourself,” Chambley said. “She’s incredibly smart, just always finds the positive, incredibly creative.”

The married mother of three was shot in the face, according to arrest warrants for the alleged shooter, Deion Patterson. The other survivors include Lisa Glynn, who was shot in the stomach. The eldest survivor, Georgette Whitlow, 71, was shot in the arm. Jazzmin Daniel, 25, was shot in the chest and stomach.

“Physically they all have a way to go,” said Jansen. “I think psychologically and mentally we have to also remember the impact on them and their families. You can’t underestimate how traumatic this is, and they have a long way to go.”

Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers talked to Jazzmin’s mother over the phone on Thursday. Santrichala Daniel said her daughter was a receptionist inside the medical center for the past six months. However, she recently accepted a teaching job.

“It’s devastating to see her like that knowing that she just went to work and to get a phone call that your day, your life has been turned upside down,” Daniel said. “It’s devastating.”

Daniel said it’s too soon to tell what Jazzmin’s future will hold. Her daughter, who has a one-year-old son, is currently intubated. Daniel said the following when asked if she wanted to say anything to the gunman:

“He should’ve been in this bed and not my child.”

The daughter of Whitlow, in a brief conversation, shared that yesterday was her mom’s first visit to Northside. Atlanta News First was unable to reach the family and friends of Glynn.

FULL COVERAGE OF MIDTOWN ATLANTA MASS SHOOTING:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.