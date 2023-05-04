Family of woman killed in Midtown Atlanta shooting releases statement

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of the woman killed in Wednesday’s shooting at a Midtown medical center has released a statement.

38-year-old Amy St. Pierre was killed in the shooting. The suspected shooter, 24-year-old Deion Patterson waived his first court appearance this morning.

The statement reads:

“Our beloved Amy was brilliant, kind, big-hearted and simply the ‘best of the best’. An Emory honors graduate and Georgia State MBA, Amy traveled the world with curiosity and courage. She was driven by compassion, both in her work in the field of maternal mortality, and in her everyday life. Amy was selfless always, she wanted more for others but never for herself. Generous supporter of worthy causes, she was the social conscience of our family.

Loving wife and mother of two, middle sister to two brothers, and cherished daughter, she was truly our pride and joy. Amy’s friends are the best reflection of the person she was. Their outpouring of tears, love and support are beyond measure.

She will be missed but never, ever forgotten.”

