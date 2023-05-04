FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool with a few showers possible on Friday

Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers possible Friday
By Fred Campagna
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dry stretch of weather will end for some in north Georgia on Friday. It’s not a washout, but a few spotty showers are possible - especially in west Georgia. It will be a relatively cool day with temperatures in the 60s for most of the day. If you have plans to go out for Cinco de Mayo, grab the umbrella - just in case. The temperature will fall into the upper 50s by dawn on Saturday.

There is a better chance of dry weather Saturday afternoon. The temperature will reach at least the low to mid 70s and could jump into the upper 70s with enough sunshine. Sunday will be relatively warm with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower/storm cannot be ruled out on Sunday.

Isolated to scattered showers and t-storms are possible early next week as it stays warm with highs above 80 degrees.

