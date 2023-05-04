FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 70s today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta today with highs in the 70s. Rain chances will increase on Saturday.

Thursday’s summary

High - 75°

Normal high - 78°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It will be nice today with plenty of sunshine and low humidity! Unlike the last several days, it won’t be as breezy this afternoon.

There is a 20% chance of a stray shower throughout the day on Friday, but most of us will stay dry. You’ll have a better chance of getting wet on Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon. The coverage of rain Saturday is currently at 40%, which is low enough to not warrant a First Alert.

Sunday will be dry and warmer with highs in the 80s, with a slight chance of rain each day to start next week.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.